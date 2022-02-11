Deji Oshilaja set to miss out again as Burton prepare to take on Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton could still be without Deji Oshilaja for the visit of Cambridge in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Brewers had to replace their regular back three for their midweek defeat at Portsmouth, with Oshilaja kept out with an injury which had forced him off during the previous match against Sheffield Wednesday.

John Brayford and Sam Hughes were also missing through injury and could still be sidelined for the Cambridge match.

Burton made six changes for the Portsmouth clash, and Lewis Moult could be an option if manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink chooses to make any more changes.

Cambridge are likely to be without Jack Iredale for several weeks, to add to their extensive injury list.

The defender sustained an ankle injury during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Bolton on February 1, having previously been the only Cambridge player to have played every minute of the side’s League One campaign.

Joe Ironside is also expected to continue to miss out, also with an ankle injury which he sustained last month.

Head coach Mark Bonner will also be without Greg Taylor, Lloyd Jones, Shilow Tracey, Kai McKenzie-Lyle and Jensen Weir.