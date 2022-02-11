Huddersfield hope to welcome Pipa back for Sheffield United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huddersfield hope to welcome Pipa back for Sheffield United clash

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 1.30pm
Huddersfield’s Pipa could return against Sheffield United (Simon Marper/PA)
Huddersfield's Pipa could return against Sheffield United (Simon Marper/PA)

Huddersfield could have defender Pipa back as they take on Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Spaniard missed Wednesday’s draw at Preston with a groin injury but has since returned to training.

The Terriers have no fresh fitness concerns following the game at Deepdale.

Tino Anjorin, Levi Colwill, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Ryan Schofield are still out of action.

The Blades will be without forward David McGoldrick, who was forced off with a leg injury during the second half of the midweek victory over West Brom.

McGoldrick was awaiting a scan to discover the full extent of the problem.

He joins Rhian Brewster on the sidelines, with the striker set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

George Baldock and Morgan Gibbs-White could be involved again having returned to action after lay-offs against the Baggies, while Daniel Jebbison could return after being left out.

