Huddersfield hope to welcome Pipa back for Sheffield United clash

Huddersfield could have defender Pipa back as they take on Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Spaniard missed Wednesday’s draw at Preston with a groin injury but has since returned to training.

The Terriers have no fresh fitness concerns following the game at Deepdale.

Tino Anjorin, Levi Colwill, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Ryan Schofield are still out of action.

The Blades will be without forward David McGoldrick, who was forced off with a leg injury during the second half of the midweek victory over West Brom.

McGoldrick was awaiting a scan to discover the full extent of the problem.

He joins Rhian Brewster on the sidelines, with the striker set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

George Baldock and Morgan Gibbs-White could be involved again having returned to action after lay-offs against the Baggies, while Daniel Jebbison could return after being left out.