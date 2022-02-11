David Moyes: Kurt Zouma available for West Ham selection against Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes: Kurt Zouma available for West Ham selection against Leicester

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 1.58pm Updated: February 11 2022, 2.22pm
David Moyes says Kurt Zouma is available for West Ham selection at Leciester on Sunday despite the video showing him mistreating his pet cat (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Kurt Zouma remains available for selection for West Ham’s Premier League trip to Leicester on Sunday, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

There have been calls for Moyes to drop the French defender over the video which emerged of him kicking and slapping his cat.

Moyes caused more controversy by picking Zouma to face Watford on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the footage was released and amid a huge public outcry.

National League club Dagenham have suspended Zouma’s brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video, while the RSPCA investigate the incident.

But Moyes said: “Yes he’s available to play against Leicester. There are different views and opinions on should he be available. We as a club took that decision and I stand by that.”

Zouma has been fined the maximum two weeks’ wages, which will go to animal welfare groups.

Moyes added: “I don’t think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages. We all accept the actions are terrible and diabolical.

“We are so disappointed it is completely out of character from Kurt. He is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can.

“Like drink-driving offences, most people have to go to classes and the RSPCA are going to provide him with classes.

“We will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it, and getting better, and understanding it.”

Moyes has not been afraid to drop players for disciplinary reasons, having previously left Michail Antonio out for being late for team meetings.

But he said: “He’s (Zouma) treated the exact same way as any other player.”

The Scot hopes the incident will not detract from the great strides West Ham have made, on and off the field, over the past couple of years.

“I’ve never had (an incident) like this. As a football manager it shows you never know what you’re going to get,” he said.

“That’s part of being in this job. We’d rather we weren’t making news. West Ham have made really, really good news in the last two years.

“We’ve a really good side. I’m sad the focus has been taken away from what is, at the moment, a really good season.”

