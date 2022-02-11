Marc Roberts a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Luton By Press Association February 11 2022, 2.00pm Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Luton. The defender missed the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth with a tight hamstring and could be out again for Saturday’s game. Teden Mengi could also be assessed after being taken off in the second half of the Cherries game with a hamstring problem. Lee Bowyer is still without George Friend who has a calf strain. Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo could start up front again for Luton. The pair were preferred over Danny Hylton and Fred Onyedinma for the Hatters’ 2-1 win over Barnsley in midweek, with Adebayo scoring the decisive penalty. Luke Berry is still a doubt with a hamstring problem. Luton are currently just outside the play-off places, sat eighth in the Championship table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sheffield United come from behind to beat Birmingham amid St Andrew’s protests Kyle Naughton a doubt for Swansea’s clash with Blackburn Olivier Ntcham hopes for a start when Swansea take on Luton Luton without suspended Reece Burke for Bristol City clash