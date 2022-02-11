Maxwel Cornet fit for Burnley’s match with Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maxwel Cornet fit for Burnley’s match with Liverpool

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 2.02pm
Maxwel Cornet is fit to face Liverpool on Sunday
Maxwel Cornet is fit to face Liverpool on Sunday

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet will be fit for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cornet went off with cramp in the second half of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United but Sean Dyche said the Ivory Coast international is ready to go again this weekend.

Striker Ashley Barnes made a late substitute appearance in that match on his way back from injury, but left-back Charlie Taylor is expected to miss out again while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and forward Matej Vydra remain out.

Forward Sadio Mane is set to return to Liverpool’s squad after his victorious return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Jordan Henderson is set to start in midfield after being left out of Thursday’s win over Leicester due a minor back problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp could play Ibrahima Konate at centre-back to rest Joel Matip ahead of next week’s Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Mane, Minamino, Gomez, Origi.

