Gwion Edwards returns to contention for Wigan following suspension

Gwion Edwards is available for Wigan once again as they prepare to host Charlton in Sky Bet League One.

The winger served a one-match suspension after he was dismissed against Stoke in the FA Cup.

Forward Will Keane is an injury doubt and has not featured for the Latics since January.

Left-back Tom Pearce is also doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to the DW Stadium.

Jackson could make changes to the side after admitting there are “a lot of tired bodies” following their midweek defeat by Bolton.

Winger Corey Blackett-Taylor is a doubt for the Addicks after sustaining a hamstring problem and missing the Bolton game.

Striker Jayden Stockley is also sidelined with a hip problem.