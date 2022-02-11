Kieran Trippier concern for Newcastle ahead of Aston Villa clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Trippier concern for Newcastle ahead of Aston Villa clash

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 2.58pm
Kieran Trippier is a doubt for Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kieran Trippier is a doubt for Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

January signing Kieran Trippier is a doubt for Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England full-back suffered a calf injury during Tuesday’s win over Everton, in which he scored a fine free-kick, and is being assessed, while Villa loanee Matt Targett is ineligible to play against his parent club and Paul Dummett could replace him at left-back if he is fit to return from a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who made his debut as a late substitute in midweek, will hope for a first start and fellow new arrival Dan Burn is yet to make a appearance, but defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Emi Buendia is a huge doubt for Villa’s trip to the north east.

The forward suffered  a hip injury in the 3-3 draw with Leeds and boss Steven Gerrard admits he could miss out but Philippe Coutinho will shrug off the cramp which forced him off on Wednesday.

Ezri Konsa is banned after he was sent off against Leeds while Marvelous Nakamba (knee) is sidelined.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene,  Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Traore, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

