Yerry Mina injury adds to Everton’s defensive issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been ruled out for at least two months as manager Frank Lampard’s injury problems grow ahead of the visit of Leeds.

The Colombia international (thigh) joins fellow centre-back Ben Godfrey (hamstring) on the sidelines with left-back Vitalii Mykolenko also missing the game.

Forward Demarai Gray has a hip problem which has ruled him out but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to the starting line-up.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa remains without four first-team players.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected back in early March having undergone hamstring surgery in December.

Defender Junior Firpo could be back in contention for the squad next week as he recovers from his own hamstring issue, Liam Cooper (also hamstring), remains sidelined, as does striker Patrick Bamford (foot).

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Patterson, De Beek, Allan, Townsend, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Alli, Gomes, Gbamin, Iwobi, El Ghazi, Tosun.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, James, Harrison, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klaesson, Hjelde, Forshaw, Bate, McKinstry, Shackleton, Kenneh, Roberts, Gelhardt.