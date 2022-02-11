Josh Sargent expected to return as Norwich host leaders Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Sargent expected to return as Norwich host leaders Man City

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 3.13pm
Norwich forward Josh Sargent has returned to training following illness (Nick Potts/PA)
Norwich should have forward Josh Sargent available again for the visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United States international Sargent missed the last two matches through illness but has now returned to training, while midfielder Lukas Rupp faces a late fitness test on a hamstring issue.

Defender Ozan Kabak (illness), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (knee) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) remain sidelined. Centre-half Andrew Omobamidele has gone to see a specialist again about his continuing back problem.

Manchester City are again without forward Gabriel Jesus and youngster Cole Palmer.

Jesus is expected to return soon after suffering a knock while on international duty recently but it is unclear how long midfielder Palmer will be out with his foot problem.

City have no fresh injury concerns following their midweek win over Brentford and full-back Kyle Walker could return after being rested.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Tzolis, Idah, Rowe

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, McAtee, Delap.

