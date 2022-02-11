Bruno Lage insists Wolves should not just rely on Raul Jimenez for goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage insists Wolves should not just rely on Raul Jimenez for goals

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 3.22pm
Wolves’ Raul Jimenez has scored four goals this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bruno Lage has emphasised that Wolves’ goalscoring is not just the responsibility of Raul Jimenez.

Lage’s men, who lie eighth in the Premier League, have registered only 19 goals in 22 top-flight games this season.

Since returning to action at the start of the campaign from a fractured skull suffered in November 2020, Jimenez – scorer of 17 goals for the club in 2018-19 and 27 in 2019-20 – has netted four times.

Lage told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham: “It is not about just one player.

“I put pressure on the whole team, not just on Raul because he’s a striker, it’s everyone.

“Wingers should score more goals, the way we put full-backs very high, they should score more goals. Midfielders are scoring goals, like Ruben (Neves), Joao (Moutinho) and Leander (Dendoncker). Centre-backs on the set-pieces.

“It’s not just one man’s responsibility, it’s the team’s responsibility.”

Wolves head into Sunday’s contest after suffering back-to-back 1-0 home losses, to Norwich in the FA Cup last weekend and then to Arsenal in the league on Thursday.

Lage said he felt his team did better in an attacking sense in the Arsenal game, before adding: “Where comes the threat to score goals, and what is the average of our players to score goals? We don’t have too many players with a good average.

“We have Raul with a good average, and I think it was Ruben (who scored the most goals) last year. Now we have Daniel (Podence), Hwang (Hee-chan) (who have each scored four goals in all competitions this season).

“I think we have players outside who can help us to every time have a good rhythm of the game and to score goals. Those are the things that come with work.

“Of course, if I had the chance and money to get (Cristiano) Ronaldo it makes it more easy for us because from a half-chance he can score goals.

“But, look, I think the most important thing is for me to continue to give confidence to the players, to create and understand where they can appear, with the dynamic, and to continue to work and to give a lot of confidence to score goals.”

Wolves face a Tottenham side that sit one place and two points above them, having played one game fewer.

Hwang (back) and Moutinho (calf) are being assessed, while Pedro Neto (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Willy Boly (calf) remain unavailable.

