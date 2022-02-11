Jake Livermore suspended for West Brom’s clash with Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jake Livermore suspended for West Brom’s clash with Blackburn

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 3.52pm
Jake Livermore was sent off against Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jake Livermore was sent off against Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Brom are without Jake Livermore against Blackburn after failing with an appeal to get his red card overturned.

The midfielder starts a four-game ban having been sent off in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Defender Dara O’Shea has returned from a broken ankle and is likely to be in the squad on Monday.

Striker Daryl Dike remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he suffered last month and is not expected back until March.

Blackburn playmaker Bradley Dack is edging towards a return after his second serious knee injury.

Dack has been out since March having suffered cruciate knee ligament damage again.

Dilan Markanday is out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury on his debut but Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan could return.

Tayo Edun is sidelined with an ankle injury which could keep him out until the end of the month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier