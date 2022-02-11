Christian Eriksen feels ‘100 per cent secure’ ahead of return to action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Eriksen feels ‘100 per cent secure’ ahead of return to action

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 4.40pm
Christian Eriksen is eager to play his first match for Brentford (Steven Paston/PA)
Christian Eriksen is eager to play his first match for Brentford (Steven Paston/PA)

Christian Eriksen says he has no anxiety about playing his first match since a cardiac arrest and believes a return to England was perfect after the incident last summer.

The Denmark international has not played a competitive match since June 12, when he collapsed and in his own words was “gone from this world for five minutes” during a Euro 2020 match with Finland.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator days after the incident, Eriksen had to be released by Inter Milan in December due to rules in Italy preventing athletes from competing with an ICD but made a surprise return to the Premier League with Brentford in January.

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen was unveiled at Brentford on Friday (Steven Paston/PA)

Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed on Friday the former Tottenham playmaker will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday which could open the door for him to be involved at Arsenal on February 19.

“Of course it is getting closer and closer, I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more towards game time,” Eriksen said at his unveiling press conference at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“No, if there was any anxiety I wouldn’t go back.

“If I wasn’t fully committed and feel like I am trusting of the doctors, trusting of my heart, trusting my ICD in me, then I wouldn’t go back. No, I feel 100 per cent secure to go back.”

Eriksen trained with his team-mates for the first time on Monday but was familiar with several of them who are current Denmark internationals.

The 29-year-old has previously worked with Frank in the Danish age-group teams and yet had no ambitions to return to England before he suffered a cardiac arrest, having spent six-and-a-half years in the UK with Tottenham before a January exit in 2020.

He said: “I want to come in and first of all help the club and help my team-mates to stay in the Premier League.

“I would say before there was no plan to come back to England, that was not on my mind. After the incident it became clearer and clearer the longer it went on that I couldn’t play in Italy because of the ICD I have.

“My mindset then of course changed that if it can’t be Italy, the best option would be England, in the Premier League and being in a London club, also for the family, was the perfect mix.”

After passing the required medical checks, Eriksen was given the green light to play in the Premier League despite having the ICD fitted.

Daley Blind, Eriksen’s former Ajax team-mate who also played for Manchester United, is a notable footballer to still play with a pacemaker and the new Brentford number 21 was eager to follow in his footsteps.

Daley Blind
Eriksen wants to emulate former team-mate Daley Blind, who has played on for Ajax with an ICD fitted (Mike Egerton/PA)

“First of all I felt from the beginning of this I needed to prove you can play with an ICD and if something that bad has happened, you can be returning to a normal life afterwards,” Eriksen insisted.

“That is more the motivation for me, to show I am capable of that.

“At same time I haven’t forgotten how to play football. My body is still the same and my vision and ability is still the same. Of course it is about kicking on, getting used to my team-mates and falling into the rhythm of the team.”

