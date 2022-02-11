Alex Telles could return for Manchester United showdown with Southampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United could welcome Alex Telles back for Saturday lunchtime’s match with Southampton.

The Brazil international is back in contention after recovering from Covid-19, but midfielder Fred is still isolating.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic (shin) and defender Eric Bailly (swollen ankle) are also out of the Premier League clash with Saints. Forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Nathan Redmond will be absent again for Southampton.

Redmond suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of Wednesday’s 3-2 comeback victory at Tottenham.

Tino Livramento returns to the squad after being rested in midweek, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl taking a careful approach to fully reintegrating the right-back following his recent knee injury.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Mejbri, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Cavani, Ronaldo.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Livramento, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Djenepo.