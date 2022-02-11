Alex Telles could return for Manchester United showdown with Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alex Telles could return for Manchester United showdown with Southampton

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 5.00pm
Alex Telles could return for United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Telles could return for United (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester United could welcome Alex Telles back for Saturday lunchtime’s match with Southampton.

The Brazil international is back in contention after recovering from Covid-19, but midfielder Fred is still isolating.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic (shin) and defender Eric Bailly (swollen ankle) are also out of the Premier League clash with Saints. Forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Nathan Redmond will be absent again for Southampton.

Redmond suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of Wednesday’s 3-2 comeback victory at Tottenham.

Tino Livramento returns to the squad after being rested in midweek, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl taking a careful approach to fully reintegrating the right-back following his recent knee injury.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Mejbri, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Cavani, Ronaldo.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Livramento, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Small, Valery, Romeu, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Chauke, Walcott, Elyounoussi, Broja, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Djenepo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]