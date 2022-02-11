Sadio Mane returns, Ian Wright still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 11.

Football

Sadio Mane returned.

Daniel Sturridge was impressed with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

On another note @DiogoJota18 is on flames. Keep banging them in 👏🏾👏🏾 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) February 11, 2022

Ian Wright was still celebrating Arsenal’s latest win.

The Romford Pele meets the Gypsy King.

Happy 26th birthday to Lucas Torreira.

The Champions League focused on Rooney.

🗣️ Wayne Rooney: "I'm more of a footballer – not a natural goalscorer." 🔴 @WayneRooney's 30 Champions League goals all in one place! @ManUtd | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Kwf409Ahte — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 11, 2022

Chelsea looked back.

As did Tottenham.

And the Premier League.

The National Football Museum was sitting on the fence.

You can see Diego Maradona's shirt from that iconic Hand of God / Goal of the Century game (delete as applicable) this weekend in the Match Gallery. ⚽🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/TqKpzJIUKQ pic.twitter.com/6Ak3HgJL8A — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) February 11, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury launched his new energy drink.

Move over @redbull and @MonsterEnergy! We are packing some furious punches here at #Furocity – my NEW energy drink is already undefeated, it’s a feeling you can’t bottle so I’ve put it in a can. It’s about hitting your day harder and making the moment count ⚡️ 👑 🥊 pic.twitter.com/EFKcHprAg4 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 11, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes was ready to reveal all.

Yes I’ve been filming a documentary….you can watch it and see how shit has been for me (pretty interesting tbh)…..orrrrrrr you don’t have to watch it,so please stop having your opinion before you know what I’ve gone in to in the doc…..I’ve had a blast doing it so far 😃😃😃😃 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 11, 2022

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki was just chilling with her daughter Olivia.

Bundled up and cozy in the snow! Olivia is 8 months today, I can’t believe how fast the time flies!❤️☺️ ps not sure who enjoys the snow more, but I think I do 😂🙈❄️ pic.twitter.com/8PVHthgolL — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 11, 2022

Rugby union

England turned the clock back.

Scotland were preparing for Saturday’s Six Nations clash.

Formula One

Sergio Perez was working on some strengthening exercises.

Mercedes celebrated the new Bahrain deal.

Here's to more of this! 🤩🌃 We'll be racing in Bahrain until 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟲 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nR8XQYU2Ni — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 11, 2022

Nicholas Latifi was enjoying a snow day.

Winter Olympics

Future Olympians?

The #OlympicGames in 2008 boosted volunteerism and developed talents. Five of the 2008 venues have been re-used in 2022, while #Beijing2022’s ambitious plan to engage 300m people in China in winter sports was surpassed before the #OpeningCeremony. 👉 https://t.co/ZJUJ3Yc5as pic.twitter.com/zU28Jo4B1m — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 11, 2022

Shot of the day?

Heading into the weekend like… pic.twitter.com/E9heXOlXUc — Olympics (@Olympics) February 11, 2022