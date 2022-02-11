Lando Norris throws support behind under-fire F1 race director Michael Masi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lando Norris throws support behind under-fire F1 race director Michael Masi

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 7.32pm Updated: February 11 2022, 10.46pm
Lando Norris (pictured) has backed Michael Masi to continue in his role (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lando Norris has become the latest Formula One driver to throw his support behind the sport’s under-fire race director Michael Masi.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that he wants Masi – whose future is under the spotlight following the conclusion to last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – to stay in his role.

And, speaking at the launch of the McLaren Norris hopes will propel him to further stardom, the British driver, 22, said on Friday: “I support Michael.

Michael Masi looks thoughtful
Michael Masi is under the spotlight following the conclusion to last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

“As a driver, the obvious thing we all want is consistency and when things are inconsistent, like we saw in Abu Dhabi, that is when people get annoyed and frustrated.

“We take decisions – the team takes decisions – upon that consistency and rules so if something has shifted or changed, that will annoy certain people.

“But it is so hard. You see us make mistakes as drivers and it is the same with the stewards. It is human to do that when something happens so quickly.

“A lot of the things Michael has done in the past season or two have been great. It is just about ironing out these small things that can have a big impact, which is not something we want.”

F1’s ruling body the FIA will present the results of its inquiry into the final laps of the race – which denied Lewis Hamilton an eighth world championship – to the Briton’s Mercedes team at a meeting of the grid’s major players on Monday.

Masi’s position remains the focus of intense speculation after he was accused of bending the rules to allow Max Verstappen the chance to beat Hamilton following a late safety car period.

It was suggested that Mercedes dropped their appeal against the result of the Abu Dhabi race in a quid pro quo agreement that Masi would be removed by the FIA – an accusation the Silver Arrows have denied.

Norris’ team-mate Daniel Ricciardo said in the immediate aftermath of the race on December 12: “I am glad I was not a part of whatever just happened. It seemed pretty f*****.”

Max Verstappen celebrates his title win
Max Verstappen won the title on a tense last lap of the 2021 season (PA Wire)

But speaking on Friday, the Australian said: “Ultimately, I think if Michael wants to stay then he should stay. I don’t think one event should determine everything.

“I felt there was too much pressure on the stewards to be honest.

“Obviously the sport in general has a lot more exposure now, which is great in some elements. But it also puts others under pressure who probably aren’t asking for that pressure, or aren’t used to it.

“I was home in Australia over Christmas and inevitably friends and family were like, ‘Woah, what did you think’?

“A little bit more, I would say, were like, ‘I wasn’t sure about that’. But then some were like, ‘Well that was pretty entertaining’.

“Lewis had a relatively big lead and looked as if he had it wrapped up and then with one lap to go I knew Max had pitted and I really felt for Lewis being a bit of a sitting duck.

“It’s not often you put yourself in another driver’s shoes but I did in that instance. It was a real heartbreaker.”

