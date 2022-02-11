Alex Neil appointed Sunderland head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alex Neil appointed Sunderland head coach

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 9.06pm
Former Preston and Norwich manager Alex Neil has been named as Sunderland’s new head coach (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former Preston and Norwich manager Alex Neil has been named as Sunderland’s new head coach (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sunderland have appointed Alex Neil as head coach on a 12-month rolling contract.

Neil, who will be joined at the Stadium of Light by assistant head coach Martin Canning, oversaw training on Friday before the squad travelled south ahead of Saturday’s game at AFC Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old was sacked by Preston in March last year but had previously guided Norwich to promotion to the Premier League.

Neil said: “It is a privilege to be head coach of Sunderland AFC.

“Everything that I saw from the players this morning made me really confident and gave me belief, so what we now need to do is replicate that on a matchday – when it matters – under scrutiny and under pressure.

“Our task is to try and win as many games as we possibly can and at this moment in time we are focused on this season and this season alone.”

Neil’s appointment comes after Sunderland failed to finalise a deal to bring primary target Roy Keane back to the club despite several rounds of discussions.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in Sky Bet League One, just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, although they have played four games more than Wigan in second while leaders Rotherham are a further nine points clear.

They have also lost each of their last three matches, the first a 6-0 thrashing at Bolton that led to Lee Johnson being sacked and the last two under interim boss Mike Dodds to bottom side Doncaster and Cheltenham, who had not won in 11 attempts in the league.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier