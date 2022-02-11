Felix Auger-Aliassime proves too strong for Cameron Norrie in Rotterdam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Felix Auger-Aliassime proves too strong for Cameron Norrie in Rotterdam

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 9.08pm
Cameron Norrie (pictured) was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)
Felix Auger-Aliassime made it a British double in Rotterdam as he followed up victory over Andy Murray by seeing off Cameron Norrie.

Having lost his opening four matches of the season, British number one Norrie found his form again in back-to-back wins at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, but third seed Auger-Aliassime proved a bit too strong in the quarter-finals.

There was little to choose between the pair in a hard-fought contest but the young Canadian, who held a match point against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, emerged a 7-5 7-6 (4) winner.

Norrie fought back from a break down in the opening set and then opened up an early lead in the second before Auger-Aliassime levelled at 4-4.

Norrie saved two match points in the 12th game to force a tie-break but Auger-Aliassime moved into a 6-2 lead before taking his fifth chance to wrap up victory.

Twenty-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka continued his breakthrough run by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 1-6 7-5 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

There, he will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has picked up where he left off at the Australian Open and saw off Australia’s Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4.

