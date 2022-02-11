Lee Hamilton goal gives Edinburgh City victory over Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lee Hamilton scored the only goal as Edinburgh City made it three victories in a row with a 1-0 success against Stirling in Scottish League Two.

Hamilton clinched victory for fourth-placed City in the 59th minute, converting at the back post after a long throw was flicked on.

Edinburgh offered most of the threat during the game and Albion goalkeeper Blair Currie was twice called upon to make good saves in the first half from Callum Crane and Michael Travis.

Currie was beaten by his own man in the 52nd minute when Jordan McGregor diverted a cross on to a post, and he was unable to stop Hamilton seven minutes later.