On this day in 2004: Malcolm Glazer continues journey to become Man Utd owner

American tycoon Malcolm Glazer continued his journey to becoming Manchester United’s owner, by increasing his stakeholding in the club, on this day in 2004.

The businessman upped his share in United to 16.31 per cent through holding company Red Football, less than a year after first investing.

Their pursuit of controlling power continued and they eventually bought a controlling stake in the club in May 2005, with Avram Glazer and his brothers Joel and Bryan appointed to the Manchester United board as non-executive directors the following month.

The ill-fated European Super League prompted violent protests at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The takeover was not well received by United fans, who protested against the Americans, which saw phoenix club F.C. United of Manchester founded.

Malcolm Glazer died in 2014 aged 85, though his death did not affect the running of the United, who still had one of the largest revenues in world football.

The Glazer family ownership has remained unpopular with fans, however, with plans to be part of the ill-fated European Super League prompting violent protests at Old Trafford.