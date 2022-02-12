Bruno Lage promises to push for Wolves improvements regardless of results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bruno Lage promises to push for Wolves improvements regardless of results

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 9.02am
Bruno Lage’s Wolves are eighth in the Premier league (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Bruno Lage’s Wolves are eighth in the Premier league (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has vowed he will continue to “push” his players ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

Wanderers won five times in a run of six matches unbeaten in all competitions before suffering back-to-back 1-0 home losses in their last two outings, to Norwich in the FA Cup and then Arsenal in the Premier League.

They are eighth in the table with 34 points from 22 matches, one place and two points behind Spurs, who have played a game fewer.

Lage told a press conference: “At the end of the game (against Arsenal), I was the first man to continue to push hard everyone.

“If we’d won that game, I’d want to be a better team and better players against Tottenham.

“This is a process and this is the only thing I can promise, especially for our fans – I will push the players to continue to work hard, for them to continue to play in this way, and every time, every game will be a chance to win points.

“I understand, because we are in a good position and (people) dream about different challenges in the league, but I will just look at my squad, at the opponent, and every time to take the best decisions for the next game.”

Tottenham also head into the fixture on the back of a home defeat, having been beaten 3-2 by Southampton on Wednesday.

Spurs have recorded a win followed by a loss four times across their last eight games in all competitions.

The north London club replaced boss Nuno Espirito Santo – who Lage succeeded at Wolves last summer – with Antonio Conte in November.

Lage said: “Every manager talks about (needing consistency). I didn’t watch the game on Wednesday night but it’s very hard, every time it’s a challenge. Southampton run a lot, they press a lot and they can create a lot of problems.

“Conte has come and has been working for around one or two months, and with games and a lot of things happen, Covid and injuries, maybe he didn’t have the time he wants and the time he desires to put the team to play in his own way.”

Lage also expressed his admiration for Conte, saying: “As you know, he was a big player and the way he won the league with Chelsea, the way they play with three defenders, it was amazing.

“It’s going to be another good challenge. He was a top professional as a player and is one of the best managers now in the world. When you are working in top teams, when you win, everywhere you go, you win titles.

“It’s going to be a challenge for the players and also for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier