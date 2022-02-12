Eddie Howe will never be content with efforts to improve Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe will never be content with efforts to improve Newcastle

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 10.02am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is in no mood to relax as he targets a third successive Premier League victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is in no mood to relax as he targets a third successive Premier League victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has insisted he will never be content with his efforts to improve his Newcastle team.

The Magpies eased themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone as a result of Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Everton as they took their return from their last four games to eight points, a significant improvement on the 10 they managed to collect from their first 18 outings.

That, coupled with a £90million January recruitment drive, has raised hopes that they can get themselves out of trouble during what remains of the season, but head coach Howe is in no mood to relax.

Asked how far along in the project he was as he prepared for Sunday’s home clash with Aston Villa, he replied: “We’ve got a long way to go to be the team that we want to be, but we’re working towards that.

“I don’t think that process will ever change. I’m never going to sit here and say, ‘Right that’s it, we’ve cracked it’.

“Football doesn’t work like that. You’re always shifting and changing and adapting and moulding and trying to improve areas of the team.”

The victory over the Toffees, which came courtesy of arguably their best performance of the season to date and was their second in succession, had the feeling of a watershed moment, but the feelgood factor will soon dissipate if results turn once again.

Howe, whose side last won three league games on the trot in November 2018, said: “The players have needed that, in all honesty. They’ve worked really, really hard for me and my staff and they’ve given everything.

“When you’re in that moment when you continue to give, to give, to give and be professional and do everything right and preparation, you feel, has been good, you need the results at the end of it just to give you that validation of that effort.”

Sunday’s game will pitch Howe into battle with Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard, a young manager for whom he has great respect.

He said: “He’s got all the credentials to go on and manager at the very, very highest level and achieve whatever he wants to in the game.

“He’s done a great job already at Rangers, he’s come into Aston Villa and made a big impact in a short period of time. He’s someone I haven’t come up against yet in terms of playing against one of his teams, but from afar I’ve watched his work and been very impressed.”

