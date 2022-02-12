Demetri Mitchell seeks cup boost for struggling Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demetri Mitchell seeks cup boost for struggling Hibernian

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 12.02pm
Demetri Mitchell and Hibs have struggled since the winter break (Nigel French/PA)
Demetri Mitchell believes securing progress to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup can help kick-start Hibernian’s league campaign.

The Easter Road side have not won any of their six cinch Premiership matches since the winter break and have slipped back into the bottom six as a result.

They face a tricky cup tie away to Championship leaders Arbroath on Sunday, but recent recruit Mitchell feels victory at Gayfield can help get their season back on track.

“A run in the cup could definitely help our confidence,” he said.

“We want to progress as far as we can in the competition. We want to win the competition, that’s what we’re playing in it for. On Sunday we’ve got a chance to progress to the latter stages and that’s what we’ll try and do.

“A win on Sunday can catapult us into finding some form. Going further in the cup would make the players and everyone around the club feel more positive.

“I don’t think we’re far away at all from clicking. We’ve got good players and a good manager and we’re working hard on the training field every day. I see the standard in training every day so I know the ability we’ve got – we just need it all to click, and I think it will.”

Asked why Hibs have struggled since the winter break, Mitchell said: “I don’t think there’s any specific reason why it’s not clicking at the moment. A few things have not been going our way. We just need to tidy up in front of goal a bit and I’m sure the goals will come because we’ve got good players here.”

