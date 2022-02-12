Steven Gerrard backs Tyrone Mings after Leeds horror show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard backs Tyrone Mings after Leeds horror show

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 1.00pm
Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings could not stop Diego Llorente’s equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings could not stop Diego Llorente’s equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has defended Tyrone Mings and backed him to recover his form.

Villa go to Newcastle on Sunday after the England centre-back suffered a nightmare in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds.

He was robbed by Diego Llorente for Daniel James’ opener, was beaten to the ball by James for Leeds’ second and failed to clear before Llorente levelled in the second half.

But Gerrard insisted his captain remains a vital part of his team, even after his error-strewn performance.

He said: “Tyrone is a big player for us, of course he is, he is a big leader for us in the dressing room. He has been really good and really strong for us.

“He did some terrific things in the game as well. Tyrone is a big boy, he understands how the game went for him from a personal point of view.

“When things don’t go right for us it’s a collective responsibility, it’s on me, the boys and the staff. That’s the same when good things happen, when we win and we score. It’s not a case of shifting anything in anyone’s direction.

“It’s about us moving forward together, whether that is good, bad or indifferent, we always stick together.”

Villa go to St James’ Park without Ezri Konsa after he was sent off late on against Leeds.

Gerrard has his side 11th in the Premier League with Newcastle having won successive games to boost their survival hopes under Eddie Howe.

“Eddie’s doing a fine job so far. He’s a terrific manager with big experience and he’s done well wherever he’s been,” said Gerrard.

“He’s someone I’ve got the utmost respect for and it’s a different challenge for him. My job is to try and prepare my team to beat him on Sunday, that’s all my focus is.

“Newcastle are a great club with fantastic support, historically. That comes with its own pressures, but so does every job in the Premier League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier