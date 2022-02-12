Leicester’s Ademola Lookman targets return to winning ways against West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leicester’s Ademola Lookman targets return to winning ways against West Ham

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 1.26pm
Leicester’s Ademola Lookman is eager to face West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester’s Ademola Lookman is eager to face West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)

Ademola Lookman is wary of West Ham’s attacking threat as Leicester aim to get their European bid back on track on Sunday.

The Foxes host the Hammers looking to arrest a run of form which has seen them fallen off the pace in the race for Europe.

They have won just twice in the Premier League since November and Thursday’s 2-0 loss at Liverpool left them 13 points adrift of the top six in 12th.

“It’s another tough test for us,” Lookman told Leicester’s official website. “Obviously, they’re doing very well with their results at the moment and we’ll look forward to playing them and battling it out for the three points. They won in the first fixture and we’ll look to get the win in the next.

“Their attacking threat is very good. With the likes of (Michail) Antonio and (Jarrod) Bowen up front, they’re doing very well this season. It’s about us stopping that threat and also showing our quality in the right moments in the game on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of positives to take from the Liverpool game. Obviously we’ll take that into Sunday’s game and look to win. Especially, to play in front of our fans and get the support from them, it’s what we need.”

Leicester slipped to defeat at Anfield on Thursday after two Diogo Jota goals but boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side can build on the performance.

He said: “We’ve had so many games but we can take positives from Liverpool. (We will) look to add that spirt, mentality, togetherness and add that extra bit of quality to our game at the weekend.

“West Ham have been consistent, they have players at the top end of the pitch who can score goals. They have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League – Declan Rice is a top player.

“They have consistently done very well, have real experience in the team and David (Moyes) has done an excellent job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier