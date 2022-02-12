Huddersfield and Sheffield United share the spoils in tight Yorkshire derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield and Sheffield United both carried on their respective unbeaten runs as they played out a goalless draw in the Yorkshire derby at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town had a Jon Russell goal ruled out just before half-time after referee James Linington thought Danny Ward brought down goalkeeper Wes Foderingham in between the Blades sticks.

John Fleck’s long-range strike was superbly saved by Terriers keeper Lee Nicholls, who turned the ball on to the post in the final minutes, but both sides had to settle for a point apiece in the end as Town make it 14 unbeaten in all competitions while United made it six without loss.

After a relatively even opening 10 minutes, Huddersfield’s first shot of the game came from range when Pipa let fly from around 25 yards over the crossbar and straight into the travelling fans behind the goal.

The Blades began to shift into gear and their first shot on target came in the 21st minute when Jayden Bogle swung a delivery on to the head Oli McBurnie and forced a save from Nicholls.

The visitors then came close in the 27th minute through McBurnie again, after some patient build up play the 25-year-old rose highest from a Fleck delivery but dragged his header wide of the far post.

Momentum shifted back in the favour of the hosts and Ward could have had the opener when he picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and unleashed an effort wide of Foderingham’s goal.

In the 39th minute, a moment of controversy came when Huddersfield thought they had scored as Russell powerfully nodded home from a corner.

But Linington blew for a Ward foul on Foderingham, but replays showed it was George Baldock who pulled down Ward in the build-up and the keeper tripped over the Town forward on the floor.

Town continued to trouble from set-pieces and appeals for a penalty were waved away when Bogle appeared to tug Russell in the area before Ward fired wide.

United came straight out the traps in the second half and almost scored when some neat build-up play fell to Billy Sharp who fired narrowly wide.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men were in the ascendency, roared on by the travelling South Yorkshire contingent, and McBurnie’s header was once again kept out by Nicholls before he was called upon to deny Berge’s long range effort.

The second half was played with much more intensity and it was Town’s turn to come forward when Josh Koroma saw his shot go straight into Foderingham’s arms.

In the 84th minute, the visitors thought they had broken the deadlock when Nicholls tipped Fleck’s long range effort on to the post following a well-worked corner routine and in the end neither team could find the winner.