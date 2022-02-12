Crewe in relegation trouble as Ross Sykes and Sean McConville inspire Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Sykes and Sean McConville starred as Accrington plunged Crewe deeper into relegation trouble in League One with a 4-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

Crewe conceded three goals in 14 second-half minutes, suffering a fifth straight league defeat to leave them nine points from safety.

Stanley took the lead in the 12th minute when defender Sykes headed home McConville’s corner.

Crewe keeper Dave Richards dived low to keep out Cody Adedoyin’s header to prevent a second.

Alex grew into the game, with Scott Robertson firing past the outrushing Toby Savin in the 22nd minute but he could not find the target.

The damage was then done in the second half when Stanley seized control with quick-fire goals.

After 51 minutes, McConville’s free-kick found the head of Tommy Leigh and he powered the ball home.

McConville’s third assist of the game came on the hour mark when his corner once against found the towering Sykes who headed in.

Then winger McConville got in on the act, curling a free-kick into the net in the 64th minute.

Crewe grabbed a consolation in stoppage time when a defensive mix-up allowed Dan Agyei to leap on a loose ball and tap it into the empty net.