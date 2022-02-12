Crewe in relegation trouble as Ross Sykes and Sean McConville inspire Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe in relegation trouble as Ross Sykes and Sean McConville inspire Accrington

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.02pm
Ross Sykes scored twice for Stanley (Will Matthews/PA)
Ross Sykes and Sean McConville starred as Accrington plunged Crewe deeper into relegation trouble in League One with a 4-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

Crewe conceded three goals in 14 second-half minutes, suffering a fifth straight league defeat to leave them nine points from safety.

Stanley took the lead in the 12th minute when defender Sykes headed home McConville’s corner.

Crewe keeper Dave Richards dived low to keep out Cody Adedoyin’s header to prevent a second.

Alex grew into the game, with Scott Robertson firing past the outrushing Toby Savin in the 22nd minute but he could not find the target.

The damage was then done in the second half when Stanley seized control with quick-fire goals.

After 51 minutes, McConville’s free-kick found the head of Tommy Leigh and he powered the ball home.

McConville’s third assist of the game came on the hour mark when his corner once against found the towering Sykes who headed in.

Then winger McConville got in on the act, curling a free-kick into the net in the 64th minute.

Crewe grabbed a consolation in stoppage time when a defensive mix-up allowed Dan Agyei to leap on a loose ball and tap it into the empty net.

