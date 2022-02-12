Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell on target as Salford see off Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient’s poor run of form continued as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Salford.

Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell netted for the visitors to leave the Londoners without a win in their last nine league games.

Aaron Drinan spurned a wonderful opportunity to put the hosts in front after 15 minutes but sent his effort wide of the target.

At the opposite end, O’s were indebted to keeper Lawrence Vigouroux for keeping a clean sheet when he produced two excellent saves, firstly to deny Corrie Ndaba and then Brandon Thomas-Asante just before the interval.

Drinan wasted another chance after 49 minutes when he failed to find the target in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Within a minute, Salford took the lead when Thomas-Asante crossed into the box for Shephard to turn the ball home from close range.

On the hour, the Ammies doubled the lead when a cross from Ash Hunter was headed into the net from inside the goal area by Vassell, with Orient unable to find a way back.