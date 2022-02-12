Reading mark 150th anniversary with protests and another defeat to Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-threatened Reading marked their 150th club anniversary with another Sky Bet Championship defeat as they were beaten 3-2 by Coventry at the SCL Stadium.

It was Royals’ seventh successive league loss and they ended the game with 10 men after the dismissal of winger Junior Hoilett.

Reading went ahead midway through the first half through a Lucas Joao header but Coventry equalised on the stroke of half-time through Dominic Hyam.

Michael Rose made it 2-1 to City shortly after half-time and, though Andy Yiadom levelled it at 2-2, the hosts had Hoilett sent off in the 63rd minute for a second yellow card.

Two minutes later, Ian Maatsen grabbed what proved to be the Coventry winner.

Founded in 1871, Reading had been due to mark their 150th year against Luton on December 18 – but the fixture was postponed after a Covid outbreak in the home camp.

Since then, they have failed to win – losing seven of their eight league and FA Cup fixtures.

About 200 Reading supporters protested outside the stadium before kick off, their anger aimed at manager Veljko Paunovic and Dai Yongge, the club’s Chinese owner.

The fans chanted “We want Pauno out” and “We want our Reading back”. And some displayed a banner that read: “150 years history but how many more?”

Some supporters made their way onto the pitch at the full-time whistle to vent their anger.

Coventry began at a frantic pace, with Gustavo Hamer and Maatsen both squandering early half-chances.

The visitors should have gone ahead soon after, when Callum O’Hare released Viktor Gyokeres on a quick break.

Coventry’s 12-goal top scorer unleashed a fierce shot but home goalkeeper Karl Hein made an excellent one-handed save.

Reading gradually settled but Junior Hoilett’s tame header, from a Tom Ince cross, barely troubled City keeper Simon Moore.

However, they were better rewarded in the 23rd minute when Hoilett slung over a precise cross from the left and Joao rose unchallenged to nod home from close range.

Reading almost doubled their lead, with John Swift and Ince going close through well-struck efforts from distance.

But Coventry levelled in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Hyam, a former Reading academy product, drilled a low shot through a mass of bodies and past the unsighted Hein.

Two minutes into the second period, City were ahead. Hamer sent over a corner from the left and Rose nodded home easily.

Reading were back on terms eight minutes later, when an Ince corner from the right was bundled in by defender Yiadom.

But Hoilett was dismissed for two fouls in six minutes – on O’Hare and then Gyokeres – and Maatsen struck with a deflected attempt that looped in over the backtracking Hein.

Ten-man Reading tried to get back into it but Coventry held on to win with relative ease.