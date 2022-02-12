Swindon get their stuttering promotion push back on track with Scunthorpe win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon get their stuttering promotion push back on track with Scunthorpe win

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.06pm
Harry McKirdy opened the scoring for Swindon (John Walton/PA)
Harry McKirdy opened the scoring for Swindon (John Walton/PA)

Josh Davison scored twice as stuttering Swindon finally shook off the cobwebs to dispatch struggling Scunthorpe 3-0.

Harry McKirdy grabbed the breakthrough goal in the 58th minute as he raced onto Ellis Iandolo’s gorgeous diagonal ball down the right.

The forward then drove into the box and tucked through Rory Watson’s legs for his 13th of the season to reignite Town’s League Two promotion charge.

A freak deflection 12 minutes later saw Joe Tomlinson’s effort hit team-mate Davison and loop over the stranded Watson for the second goal.

Manny Onariase’s lunge at Louis Barry handed Town a penalty which Davison fired home with five minutes left.

With one win in seven before this Town made heavy weather of the first half.

After the break Jojo Woolacott had to save from the feet of United’s Sam Burns after his poor clearance set up a United attack.

But Davison had the last word to push Scunthorpe further into relegation trouble.

