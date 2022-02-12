Domingos Quina winner gives relegation-threatened Barnsley hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Domingos Quina winner gives relegation-threatened Barnsley hope

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.10pm
Domingos Quina netted for Barnsley (Tim Goode/PA)
Domingos Quina netted for Barnsley (Tim Goode/PA)

Domingos Quina’s second-half goal helped relegation-threatened Barnsley beat promotion-chasing QPR 1-0 and end a 13-game winless streak in the Championship.

Quina struck 16 minutes from time to move the bottom-placed Tykes five points from safety, giving boss Poya Asbaghi his first win in charge.

QPR striker Andre Gray fired in an early volley which was comfortably saved by Brad Collins.

Barnsley then enjoyed a decent spell with Carlton Morris having a long-range effort saved by David Marshall and Josh Benson putting a free-kick over.

Lee Wallace tested Collins with a firm, angled shot which was beaten away by the keeper at his near post.

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams made a good run, beating several players before putting his effort over.

The hosts threatened again when Amine Bassi received the ball from Morris around 25 yards and fired in a shot which only just missed the target.

Benson then tried his luck from a similar position and Marshall saved comfortably.

With Barnsley enjoying plenty of possession, Claudio Gomes also fired in a shot from distance before the break with the ball clearing the bar.

Ilias Chair tried to beat Collins with an effort at his near post, but the keeper was equal to it.

Michal Helik made a vital block to thwart Gray inside the area, deflecting the striker’s shot off-target.

Callum Styles dragged his effort wide after combining with Bassi.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton made a double substitution just after the hour-mark with Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin coming on in place of Jeff Hendrick and Gray.

A third change was made five minutes later when Albert Adomah took over from Wallace.

After Gomes fired over, Barnsley made a change of their own when Romal Palmer replaced Benson.

Quina found the net with a left-footed drive which went in off the underside of the bar after Marshall got a hand to it.

The result put a dent in fourth-placed QPR’s promotion hopes, ending a seven-match unbeaten run and leaving them six points off the automatic-promotion spots.

