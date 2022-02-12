Kane Wilson the unlikely hero as Forest Green stretch their lead at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kane Wilson the unlikely hero as Forest Green stretch their lead at the top

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.12pm
Kane Wilson scored to earn a point for Forest Green (David Davies/PA)
Unlikely hero Kane Wilson rescued a point as Forest Green went 19 League Two games unbeaten after a 1-1 draw with Sutton.

The runaway table-toppers stretched their formidable lead to 11 points after Tranmere’s shock defeat at struggling Walsall.

Veteran Kenny Davis put the promotion-chasing hosts ahead with a fantastic first-half free-kick — his maiden Football League goal

But Matt Gray’s side slipped to fifth, just two points off the promotion pace after a third draw on the bounce.

Matt Stevens was denied a 25th goal of the season by a smart Dean Bouzanis save after the break.

Nicky Cadden did amazingly well to provide the ball for defender Wilson to fire home the equaliser on the hour.

Sutton almost stole it late on as Joe Kizzi saw his header cleared off the line and Luke McGee produced a great save to keep out Davis.

