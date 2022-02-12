Wigan come from behind to see off Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan strengthened their hold on second spot in Sky Bet League One with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Charlton at the DW Stadium.

Charlton could have been out of sight inside 15 minutes, with Elliot Lee heading them into a seventh-minute lead.

And former Wigan man Alex Gilbey struck the bar eight minutes later as the home side struggled to assert themselves.

Wigan saw a massive shout for a penalty turned down, with Josh Magennis appearing to be poleaxed inside the box.

But they were awarded a spot-kick on 26 minutes when Callum Lang was tripped as he cut in.

Top scorer Will Keane, back from injury, slotted home his 16th goal of the season to restore parity.

And, after that, Wigan always looked the side most likely to win it.

However, they had to wait until 16 minutes from time to secure a first win in five matches.

Max Power’s corner was nodded back by Jason Kerr for substitute Stephen Humphrys to convert from close range.