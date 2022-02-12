Ahkeem Rose snatches very late point for Weymouth against Chesterfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ahkeem Rose scored eight minutes into added-time to earn Weymouth a 1-1 draw and prevent Chesterfield going top in Paul Cook’s first game back in charge.

Cook’s return to the Spireites looked to be starting in style after Alex Whittle’s 70th-minute opener had them on course to leapfrog National League leaders Stockport.

But 12 minutes of added time were announced after Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking knee injury.

And Rose struck as the game approached a century of minutes to earn struggling Weymouth just a third point in their last 13 league matches.

Chesterfield sit level on points with Stockport having now played the same amount of games and trail by three on goal difference.