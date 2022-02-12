Tahvon Campbell strikes late to snatch Rochdale point against Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New signing Tahvon Campbell scored a late equaliser as relegation-threatened Rochdale completed a stirring fightback to snatch a valuable point at home to Harrogate.

Campbell, a January capture from National League club Woking, marked his home debut with his first goal for the club.

It completed a gritty fightback after Rochdale found themselves 3-1 down early in the second half. They remain only five points clear of the relegation places having posted only one league win since the end of October.

Harrogate, who have slid to mid-table after being early season promotion contenders, went ahead through a spectacular third minute strike from Alex Pattison.

Rochdale equalised through a bizarre goal from left-back Max Clark which went in off the inside of both uprights, his first goal for the club.

The Sulphurites regained the lead when Pattison struck again with a penalty, his ninth goal of the season, after he had been tripped by Liam Kelly.

And they looked to have the game won when Jack Diamond drilled home a low shot within two minutes of the restart to make it 3-1.

Rochdale reduced the deficit just after the hour with a goal from half-time substitute Abraham Odoh to give them a flicker of hope and the comeback was completed by Campbell’s 87th minute strike.