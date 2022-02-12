Bolton score late to seal win over Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amadou Bakayoko turned in Marlon Fossey’s cross five minutes from time to give Bolton a 3-2 win at play-off chasing Oxford and extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

Billy Bodin had earlier smashed two brilliant goals for the Us as four goals came in a thrilling first half.

Oxford took the lead on nine minutes when Gavin Whyte was tripped and Bodin bent the resulting 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Wanderers responded straight from the restart, with Declan John drilling a low angled shot past Jack Stevens to the delight of the 1,750 visiting fans.

After chances at both ends, Bodin took a pass from Whyte pass on 32 minutes, jinked inside a defender and unleashed another fierce left-footed effort past James Trafford from the edge of the box.

Bolton again hit back quickly, Fossey firing over Stevens’ head and into the goal from 16 yards six minutes later.

Cameron Brannagan went close for Oxford but it was Bakayoko who had the final say.