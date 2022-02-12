Yeovil and Eastleigh settle for a point each

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eastleigh and Yeovil were forced to share the spoils after drawing 0-0 at the Silverlake Stadium.

Yeovil had a good chance to find the opener in the 10th minute after Tom Knowles had a shot, but Joe McDonnell was able to make a good save to deny him.

Tom Broadbent had an opportunity from the edge of the box to put Eastleigh in front but his effort whistled past the post.

Ben Barclay nearly broke the deadlock for the Glovers in the second half after a corner found him, but his header smashed off the crossbar.

The Spitfires had another chance in stoppage time but the Yeovil defence were able to clear off the line.