Morecambe come from behind to draw with fellow strugglers Gillingham

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.24pm
Jon Obika earned Morecambe a point and almost won it late on (John Walton/PA)
Morecambe and Gillingham shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw between two of the sides in the League One relegation zone at the Mazuma Stadium.

Ryan Jackson looked to have earned Gillingham a vital three points with a superb long-range strike on 73 minutes but the home side hit back through Jon Obika with a neat finish seven minutes from time.

A game of high effort but low quality came to life after Gills’ substitute Jackson tried his luck from 25 yards out after a swift Gillingham counter-attack, with his effort flying into the top left corner of Trevor Carson’s goal.

Morecambe, who had seen an Arthur Gnahoua effort hit the crossbar in the first half, flung bodies forward and were rewarded with a fine strike from Obika from the right hand side of the area.

The same Morecambe player then went close to winning the game in the 90th minute when he forced Aaron Chapman into a superb save to ensure a point for Neil Harris’s improving side.

