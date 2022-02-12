Tobi Sho-Silva’s late goal earns Carlisle point at relegation rivals Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tobi Sho-Silva’s late header salvaged Carlisle a point in a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Colchester.

Owura Edwards and Freddie Sears went close for Colchester in the first half and Cole Skuse’s long-range strike was brilliantly saved by Carlisle goalkeeper Mark Howard just before half-time.

But early in the second half, U’s keeper Sam Hornby made a fine reflex save to deny Owen Windsor.

The visitors took a 51st-minute lead when Omari Patrick collected Sho-Silva’s assist before curling a superb shot into the far corner past Hornby.

But Colchester equalised in the 69th minute through skipper Tommy Smith, who headed home from close range after Sears had lofted the ball into his path.

The U’s went ahead five minutes later when substitute Tyreik Wright stabbed home after his first attempt had been blocked, Myles Kenlock having picked him out in the area.

But Carlisle claimed a point in the 86th minute when the unmarked Sho-Silva dived to head home Joe Riley’s cross from close range.