Nottingham Forest salvage dramatic draw against Stoke after Brice Samba sees red

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Yates’ scored a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for 10-man Nottingham Forest following a dramatic finale against Stoke at the City Ground.

Stoke looked to be on course for three points after going 2-1 up in the 88th minute following a moment of madness from Forest keeper Brice Samba, who lashed out at Phil Jagielka to give away a penalty and earn himself a red card.

Lewis Baker netted from the spot to put Stoke, who had earlier seen Josh Maja cancel out Brennan Johnson’s opening goal for the home side, in front.

But while defender Joe Worrall had to go in goal for Forest, who had used all their substitutes, Yates made himself the hero to earn Steve Cooper’s side a point.

Stoke almost made the perfect start as Ben Wilmot sent what looked like a cross looping towards the far post – which bounced away off the bar.

Keinan Davis had the first sight of goal for Forest, but his shot was charged down.

Djed Spence then almost broke the deadlock for Forest with a crisp left-footed shot, which Joe Bursik took two attempts to hold.

Forest continued to push and Johnson should have scored when his well-timed run took him into the box, but his attempt to lift the ball over Bursik did not have enough on it.

Stoke were unlucky not to go ahead when they were denied by the woodwork for a second time, as Baker lashed a curling free-kick against the post.

It was Forest who drew first blood though as substitute Sam Surridge – who signed from Stoke in January – made an immediate impact after coming on in the 54th minute for Davis, with the hosts taking the lead two minutes later.

Surridge spread the ball out wide for Max Lowe who delivered a perfect cross towards the far post, where Johnson was arriving to confidently finish.

Stoke twice threatened to equalise through Jaden Philogene-Bidace, with Samba making strong saves on both occasions.

However, the visitors were able to claw themselves level in the 68th minute.

Nick Powell guided the ball into a dangerous area and Maja was well placed at the far post to score from close range.

Johnson came close to his second of the match when he twisted and turned on the edge of the box before hitting a shot that Bursik pushed over his bar.

Samba then had to save brilliantly again to deny Philogene-Bidace once more.

The Forest keeper did not cover himself in glory moments later however, when he clashed with Jagielka. Samba seemed to lash out at the Stoke defender and referee Leigh Doughty pointed to the spot and showed a red card.

Forest had used all their substitutes so defender Worrall went in goal, and was comfortably beaten by Baker’s spot-kick.

But there was still more drama to come as Forest equalised two minutes into stoppage.

A James Garner free-kick rattled the bar and bounced up off the turf and substitute Yates reacted quickest to head the ball home.