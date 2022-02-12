Chris Forino-Joseph rescues point for Wycombe from draw at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Forino-Joseph rescues point for Wycombe from draw at Lincoln

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.26pm
Chris Forino-Joseph forced a draw at Lincoln (Leila Coker/PA)
Chris Forino-Joseph forced a draw at Lincoln (Leila Coker/PA)

Chris Forino-Joseph’s late header saw 10-man Wycombe secure a deserved point from a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at Lincoln.

Forino-Joseph netted in the 85th minute to cancel out Liam Cullen’s first goal for the Imps, scored in the fifth minute when the loanee stroked the ball home following a well-worked corner routine.

Wycombe exerted plenty of pressure in the second half but it was the Imps who looked more likely to score again for a spell.

John Marquis almost flicked the ball home following a cross from Brooke Norton-Cuffy while Cullen turned provider as he slipped a lovely ball through to Max Sanders, who was denied by goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Home keeper Josh Griffiths made his first genuine save of the match nine minutes from time when he beat away an effort from Wycombe substitute Brandon Hanlan.

But the Imps’ resistance was finally broken when Forino-Joseph nodded home the equaliser following a cross from the left.

The Chairboys then almost grabbed a winner, with Griffiths making a stunning save to keep it level.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men as Josh Scowen picked up his second booking in stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier