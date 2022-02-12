Chris Forino-Joseph rescues point for Wycombe from draw at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Forino-Joseph’s late header saw 10-man Wycombe secure a deserved point from a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at Lincoln.

Forino-Joseph netted in the 85th minute to cancel out Liam Cullen’s first goal for the Imps, scored in the fifth minute when the loanee stroked the ball home following a well-worked corner routine.

Wycombe exerted plenty of pressure in the second half but it was the Imps who looked more likely to score again for a spell.

John Marquis almost flicked the ball home following a cross from Brooke Norton-Cuffy while Cullen turned provider as he slipped a lovely ball through to Max Sanders, who was denied by goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Home keeper Josh Griffiths made his first genuine save of the match nine minutes from time when he beat away an effort from Wycombe substitute Brandon Hanlan.

But the Imps’ resistance was finally broken when Forino-Joseph nodded home the equaliser following a cross from the left.

The Chairboys then almost grabbed a winner, with Griffiths making a stunning save to keep it level.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men as Josh Scowen picked up his second booking in stoppage time.