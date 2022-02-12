Wealdstone win again after beating Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wealdstone made it back-to-back wins in the National League with a 3-1 victory over Barnet.

The Stones moved up to 16th in the table, while Barnet dropped down to 19th with one win in nine games.

Nathan Ferguson put Wealdstone ahead 13 minutes in after finding space and firing the ball home.

The Stones doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Nik Tavares picked out Josh Umerah with a low ball, and he found the net.

Barnet pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half as Ben Richards-Everton got on the end of a loose ball.

Jayden Mundle-Smith extended the two-goal lead in the 51st minute, shooting across goal to steer his side to three points.