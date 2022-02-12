Keepers on top as MK Dons and Ipswich share points from stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keepers on top as MK Dons and Ipswich share points from stalemate

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.30pm
Christian Walton helped Ipswich claim a point from a stalemate at MK Dons (Adam Davy/PA)
Promotion-chasing MK Dons were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls Ipswich.

Both sides created good opportunities, but it was the Tractor Boys who had the better of the chances in front of their 6,850 travelling supporters at Stadium MK.

Theo Corbeanu rifled just wide as the hosts fired an early warning shot, before Wes Burns smashed a shot over for the visitors.

Ipswich midfielder Bersant Celina tried his luck from distance but goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was equal to the effort.

Cumming then produced another fine stop, tipping Kayden Jackson’s rasping drive over the bar.

Josh McEachran pinched the ball in a dangerous area for the hosts, but Christian Walton produced a fine save to divert Corbeanu’s piledriver past a post.

And he pulled off an even better block to thwart Scott Twine, whose acrobatic effort looked destined for the back of the net.

Welshman Burns saw his low shot deflected wide of the far post for the visitors, before defender Janoi Donacien glanced a header just wide.

Striker Conor Chaplin lashed a left-footed strike just wide of an upright, then Macauley Bonne headed a Celina corner wide.

Twine came within a whisker of winning it for the home side in stoppage time, but Walton produced a wonderful save to deny him.

