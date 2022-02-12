Debutant Aiden O’Brien makes instant impact as Portsmouth thrash Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Debutant Aiden O’Brien makes instant impact as Portsmouth thrash Doncaster

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.36pm Updated: February 12 2022, 6.48pm
Aiden O’Brien made a quick impression (Will Matthews/PA)
Aiden O’Brien made a quick impression (Will Matthews/PA)

Substitute Aiden O’Brien came off the bench to score on his debut as Portsmouth thumped struggling Doncaster 4-0.

Reeco Hackett, George Hirst and defender Sean Raggett, with his second goal in five days, were also on target as the hosts picked up back-to-back League One wins.

Doncaster had reached half-time level and even had the better of the chances in the opening period.

They should have taken the lead after 26 minutes but after good play from Ben Jackson and Tommy Rowe, Joe Dodoo somehow failed to find the back of the net.

And Portsmouth dominated the second half, with Hackett heading the hosts in front from a Marcus Harness cross 11 minutes after the break.

Hirst made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute with a neat finish from inside the penalty area.

O’Brien, who joined the club on deadline day, came on with 10 minutes left and a minute later was celebrating a goal after sweeping in Ronan Curtis’ cross.

Raggett sealed the rout with a stoppage-time header.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]