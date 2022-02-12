Cambridge twice hit back to deny Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge twice came from behind to salvage a hard-earned point from a 2-2 draw with Burton.

Albion got off to an ideal when Gassan Ahadme was brought down in the area by Jubril Okedina with just 21 seconds on the clock and the striker picked himself up to score the resulting penalty, despite Dimitar Mitov in the Cambridge goal getting a decent hand to the ball.

Cambridge battled their way back into the game and were level after 25 minutes, Harvey Knibbs hooking the ball in when James Brophy’s cross was headed into his path.

With the game in the balance early in the second half it was Albion who seized control again just after the hour mark, William Kokolo grabbing his first senior goal with a low drive through a crowded area as Cambridge failed to clear a Joe Powell corner.

Cambridge responded with a second equaliser after 72 minutes, Sam Smith finding the corner of the net in a goalmouth scramble following a corner.