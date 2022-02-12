Kieran Phillips fires Exeter to victory at Bradford with first goal for club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Phillips fires Exeter to victory at Bradford with first goal for club

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.40pm
On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips fired Exeter to victory (Tim Goode/PA)
On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips fired Exeter to victory (Tim Goode/PA)

On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips’ first goal for Exeter made it five wins from six games for the Grecians following a 1-0 victory at Bradford.

Phillips, who failed to score in his last 12 outings for Walsall where he spent the first half of this season, netted in only his third appearance for Exeter to settle the outcome in the 44th minute.

The goal was a deserved reward for a strong first-half display from the visitors with home keeper Alex Bass racing out of his goal to block an early Jevani Brown effort.

Timothee Dieng also headed off target having risen highest in the Bantams’ six-yard box to meet Brown’s corner before Phillips opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

The 21-year-old latched on to Josh Key’s ball over the home defence and hooked his shot past an advancing Bass from 10 yards.

Exeter came close to extending their lead after the break when Brown skipped around Bass but was denied a goal when Yann Songo’o made a brilliant block.

Headers by Bradford duo Tom Elliott and Songo’o were then cleared off the line respectively by Jake Caprice and Dieng at the other end before Brown wasted a gilt-edged chance to wrap up matters in the 80th minute, sidefooting wide from six yards after good play by Sam Nombe.

It had no bearing on the destiny of the three points, however, with Derek Adams’ men having now failed to beat Exeter four times this term and there were calls for the dismissal of the under-pressure Bradford manager towards the end of the game from frustrated home fans.

