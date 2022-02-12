Quickfire double rescues victory for Morton against Queen of the South

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals in as many minutes earned Morton a 2-1 victory over bottom side Queen of the South in the cinch Championship.

The visitors took the lead in the 59th minute through a long-range effort from Euan East, moments after Morton’s Gozie Ugwu had a header cleared off the line.

It took the hosts until 10 minutes from time to find an equaliser, Gavin Reilly popping up at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

And a minute later Cameron Blues scored what proved to be the winner from a fine Ugwu through ball to lift Morton away from the bottom of the table and up into sixth.