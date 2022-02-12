Quickfire double rescues victory for Morton against Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Quickfire double rescues victory for Morton against Queen of the South

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.42pm
Morton came from behind to win at Cappielow (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Morton came from behind to win at Cappielow (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Two goals in as many minutes earned Morton a 2-1 victory over bottom side Queen of the South in the cinch Championship.

The visitors took the lead in the 59th minute through a long-range effort from Euan East, moments after Morton’s Gozie Ugwu had a header cleared off the line.

It took the hosts until 10 minutes from time to find an equaliser, Gavin Reilly popping up at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

And a minute later Cameron Blues scored what proved to be the winner from a fine Ugwu through ball to lift Morton away from the bottom of the table and up into sixth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]