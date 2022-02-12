Omar Bogle helps Hartlepool claim overdue away win at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Omar Bogle helps Hartlepool claim overdue away win at Crawley

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.46pm
Omar Bogle earned Hartlepool victory at Crawley (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hartlepool clinched their first away league win for nearly four months with a first-half goal from Omar Bogle sinking Crawley 1-0.

Crawley boast one of the best away records in League Two but their home form continues to severely handicap them and they have now won only one of their last nine league games at Broadfield Stadium.

The match finished with Crawley head coach John Yems being shown a red card for arguing with referee Brett Huxtable.

Pools, with the worst away record in the division, had two lucky escapes in the first three minutes when Jack Payne and Jack Powell hit the woodwork for Crawley.

But Hartlepool wasted a glorious chance to take the lead when Joe Grey raced through only to see his tame shot blocked by keeper Glenn Morris, who was forced to save again when the rebound came off team-mate George Francomb.

However, Pools struck with their first away league goal since Boxing Day to take the lead five minutes before the break, Bogle scoring his second goal in two games with a shot into the bottom corner.

The game was held up for 11 minutes shortly after the break when Crawley midfielder James Tilley appeared to be knocked out after the ball hit him the face from close range and he was stretchered off with his head in a brace.

The Reds enjoyed more possession as the game wore on and Ashley Nadesan had a close-range header saved by keeper Ben Killip but they could not force an equaliser.

