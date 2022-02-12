Omar Bogle helps Hartlepool claim overdue away win at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool clinched their first away league win for nearly four months with a first-half goal from Omar Bogle sinking Crawley 1-0.

Crawley boast one of the best away records in League Two but their home form continues to severely handicap them and they have now won only one of their last nine league games at Broadfield Stadium.

The match finished with Crawley head coach John Yems being shown a red card for arguing with referee Brett Huxtable.

Pools, with the worst away record in the division, had two lucky escapes in the first three minutes when Jack Payne and Jack Powell hit the woodwork for Crawley.

But Hartlepool wasted a glorious chance to take the lead when Joe Grey raced through only to see his tame shot blocked by keeper Glenn Morris, who was forced to save again when the rebound came off team-mate George Francomb.

However, Pools struck with their first away league goal since Boxing Day to take the lead five minutes before the break, Bogle scoring his second goal in two games with a shot into the bottom corner.

The game was held up for 11 minutes shortly after the break when Crawley midfielder James Tilley appeared to be knocked out after the ball hit him the face from close range and he was stretchered off with his head in a brace.

The Reds enjoyed more possession as the game wore on and Ashley Nadesan had a close-range header saved by keeper Ben Killip but they could not force an equaliser.