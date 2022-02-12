Conor Grant goal gives Plymouth three points against Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Grant goal gives Plymouth three points against Shrewsbury

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.48pm
Conor Grant scored the only goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Conor Grant scored the only goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth made it three League One wins in a row as Conor Grant’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury.

Grant fired Plymouth ahead in the 62nd minute as he swept home from Luke Jephcott’s pinpoint low cross into the box from the right byline.

In the first half, Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington had his header saved by home goalkeeper Michael Cooper while Argyle’s best efforts were a shot by Panutche Camara and a header by Jordan Houghton.

Danny Mayor signalled the start of a brighter second half with a thumping 25-yard rising drive that flew past diving Marko Marosi’s goal.

The Shrews keeper needed the assistance of Pennington to keep out Argyle’s next meaningful attack.

Striker Jephcott slipped the ball past Marosi but his shot was turned away from goal by a sliding Pennington.

After Grant broke the deadlock, Shrewsbury pressed for an equaliser.

Cooper spilled George Nurse’ 81st-minute free-kick to the far post but Argyle full-back James Bolton cleared ball away from danger.

