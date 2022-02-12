Gary Bowyer impressed by second-half display as Salford beat Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Bowyer impressed by second-half display as Salford beat Leyton Orient

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 5.50pm
Salford boss Gary Bowyer was impressed with their second-half performance against Leyton Orient (Mike Egerton/PA)
Salford boss Gary Bowyer was impressed with their second-half performance against Leyton Orient (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Bowyer hailed his side’s second-half performance as Salford moved to within four points of a play-off place with a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient.

Goals by Liam Shephard and Theo Vassell in 10 second-half minutes earned the victory against an Orient side who have not recorded a victory since December 7.

“I thought we withstood a strong start from Leyton Orient,” he said.

“We expected it. They made changes and had players back from their game midweek which allowed them to change their personnel, but we grew into the game and I thought we played some really good football.

“Their goalkeeper (Lawrence) Vigouroux played ever so well. He was good at our place and when he made those saves first half I thought ‘he’s at it again’, because he made a great save from Corey Ndaba and they went down the other end and flashed one across our box.

“Second half, though, I was really impressed with us.

“The first goal is always important, of course, but it was a really well-worked goal, and we had a glorious opportunity to score another shortly after with Brandon Asante, where their keeper made another wonderful save.

“The second goal was a fantastic delivery from Ash Hunter and an excellent header.

“All credit to my staff because the work they have done on set plays has helped us.”

Orient boss Kenny Jackett watched his side continue their wretched run of form that leaves them without a win from their last nine league matches, with just two points collected in that sequence.

They have also only managed one goal from their last 720 minutes of football in the league.

“We haven’t really put the performances in we need and we haven’t reacted well to situations as a group,” Jackett said.

“There was a situation in the second half where Aaron Drinan goes through and unfortunately he misses that opportunity, and from that situation down one end of the field they have gone straight down the other end and scored.

“The frustration for me is that when we went one-nil down we fell away quite badly. That is the alarming thing which we need to address and we have to do much better to respond the way we did.

“It was a poor second half for us. The first 45 minutes we showed promise, the way we approached things, we got down the sides and put good balls into their box.

“Again that is the frustration for us because we fell away very quickly.

“We have to keep going. This is a very frustrating run. We haven’t scored goals, we are missing chances. Performance levels haven’t been high but we need to find the right mix, the right equation.”

