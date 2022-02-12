Cheltenham boss Michael Duff salutes ‘brilliant’ Mattie Pollock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff salutes ‘brilliant’ Mattie Pollock

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 6.00pm
Michael Duff saw his Cheltenham side beat Fleetwood (Nick Potts/PA).
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff heaped praise of Watford loanee Mattie Pollock after their comfortable 2-0 home win over struggling Fleetwood

As well as helping the Robins keep a clean sheet at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, Pollock provided a superb cross to set up fellow centre-half Charlie Raglan for their second goal after Alfie May’s opener.

“I was about to absolutely batter Mattie for doing a step over and trying to put a cross in, but it shows what I know!” Duff said.

“Mattie has probably gone under the radar in terms of his performances, but he’s been brilliant since he came in.

“He doesn’t get a lot of headlines, but he’s 20 years old. Credit to him, but people forget how young he is and that’s a big position to play and Ben Tozer’s (who left for Wrexham in August) were big shoes to fill.

“He is a different type of player to Toze, but I think he’s been really good.

“It was a comfortable win for us, but Fleetwood are a dangerous team and it was only comfortable because we did every part of the game well.”

The Robins had enjoyed a morale-boosting mid-week victory over Sunderland and they dominated proceedings after one early scare.

Paddy Lane thumped an effort into the side-netting for Fleetwood within a minute of kick-off, but that was about as much as the away side mustered in the first half.

Former Fleetwood player Matty Blair smashed a shot against the bar in the 17th minute after Callum Wright’s pass, but the deadlock was broken four minutes before half-time.

Elliot Bonds found the Robins’ leading scorer May and he beat Alex Cairns from 12 yards, despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to his effort.

It was May’s 14th of the season in league and cup and, less than four minutes later, Raglan was celebrating his first.

May’s corner was half-cleared to Pollock on the right and he delivered a pinpoint cross for Raglan to power a header inside the right post.

There were few signs of a fightback in the second half, with Owen Evans having to push away a header from Zak Jules in the 54th minute, but Cheltenham saw out the game comfortably and Wright nearly made it 3-0 late on, but his shot hit a post.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey admitted his side were second best all over the pitch

“Since I’ve been in the job, we’ve really competed and we’ve been in a lot of games,” he said.

“Today, we weren’t at the races, we didn’t compete or show much energy in the game. That’s disappointing, but we’ll bounce back and go again.

“I picked a really attacking team and I thought we were going to get goals, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“To get chances at the top end of the pitch you need to work hard behind the ball, to get the ball to the forward players and we didn’t do that well enough today.

“The effort and application were there and it always has been with this group, since day one. We were just a yard short in every department.”

